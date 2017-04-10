Tales and stories that map Leitrim's past

On Tuesday, April 18, at 6pm it is hoped to have a little get together in Gerry Donnellan's where people from the Leitrim Village locality can come along and tell their tale about the village and how it has changed over the last fifty or sixty years.

The village is a place of rare and unique historical relevance and that goes back thousands of years but it is the more recent history that local people would like to focus on next Tuesday.

The organisers are hoping to record the stories told on the evening and use some of the material for the heritage trail that they have been developing over the last three years. Your stories are important and they don’t want them to be forgotten. Please consider the questions beneath as a way of recalling events and occurrences from the past.

- What are your memories of Drumhierney house?

- What are your oldest memories of Sheemore?

- Can you recall the Leitrim Village fairs or festivals?

- Are there any interesting or famous characters associated with the village that you can recall?

- Can you recall the names of the fields in the locality?

- Stories/recollections from the Landlord Wilton Vaugh.

- The splitting up of farms etc by the Land Commission.

- The Fairgreen, the custom lane.

- Local pilgrimages.

- Any ghost stories.

- Dances in the old hall in the village which has been demolished.

- Emigration.

Information of this kind is lost every generation and they hope that they will be able to discuss these topics and perhaps a few more. The organisers hope that this will be an enjoyable evening and that people can make the effort to come along.

Any inquiries to Aengus Martin 0860447083.