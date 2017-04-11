Leitrim travellers affected by bus strike

If you are thinking of travelling by bus today, well think again as Bus Eireann is advising customers that the vast majority of services are not operating due to industrial action.

The company have issued a statement to www.leitrimobserver.ie outlining "After 16 days of intensive negotiations at the Workplace Relations Commission, talks have broken down without agreement. The unions have now referred a number of issues to the Labour Court and the company have agreed to attend. The company have sought an early hearing given the urgency of the financial situation.

"While progress was made and agreement was reached to eliminate many work practise inefficiencies, an offer made by the companythat would help to deliver financial viability was rejected by the Trade Unions representing the driver grade.

"We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused as a result of the ongoing industrial action.

"Bus Éireann would like to sincerely thank the Workplace Relations Commission for facilitating talks and assisting the company through this process."



