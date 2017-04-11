Could you be the next Leitrim Rose?

This coming Easter Saturday, girls and parents from all around Leitrim will have the opportunity to drop in to The Bush Hotel between 4-5 pm to meet the Leitrim Rose co-ordinators and the 2016 Leitrim Rose, Annmarie Keegan, to find out about all the fun that any girl will have if they enter this years Leitrim Rose Selection.

Brendan Galvin from the Leitrim Rose Centre said, "Every girl that applies for the Leitrim Rose has an absolutely fabulous time. It is such a friendly atmosphere and terrific fun on the selection night." The lucky girl who is chosen to represent Leitrim, will head off on an adventure of a lifetime to the International Rose of Tralee Festival in The Dome in August.

Outgoing Leitrim Rose Annmarie Keegan from Aughavas stated that " This year has been the most incredible year of my life. Not only did I get to experience all the fun of the festival in Tralee, but my Rose opportunities extended to Belarus with Chernobyl Children and even to New York with all my Rose sisters to march in the St Patricks Day parade over there."

The Leitrim Rose centre are looking for for at least one girl to represent each village and town in Leitrim. This year's selection is on May 6th in The Bush Hotel.

Further information on www.roseoftralee.ie