Slow down on the roads this Easter

Ahead of the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána are appealing to road-users to act responsibly when travelling on the roads.

Leitrim Superintendent Kevin English said there will be “increased garda visibility” on the roads around the county this week.

He urges drivers to slow down and allow extra time for journeys over the long weekend.

In particular, road-users are being urged to be aware of the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

From today, April 12, members of An Garda Síochána will have the power to conduct Preliminary Drug Testing using special drug detection kits.

The RSA is also mounting a campaign aimed at allaying the concerns of those taking medicines and driving (over the counter and prescription drugs).

Road users are advised to make the right choice this bank holiday and leave the car at home, make plans to get home by using a taxi or designating a driver.

To date this year, 47 people have been killed on Irish roads, an increase of 4 when compared to the same period last year.