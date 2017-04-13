Leitrim’s population increases to 32,044

Census 2016 results show that the population of County Leitrim has increased to 32,044.

The new figure is an increase of 0.8% over the five years, when it was 31,798.

Ireland’s population was 4,761,865 in April 2016, an increase of 173,613 (3.8%) since April 2011.

The total national number of non-Irish nationals has fallen slightly to 535,475, or 11.6% of the population, the first decline since the introduction of this question in 2002, while the number of people with dual-Irish nationality has increased by 48,879 to 104,784 since April 2011.

The Census reports there are more males than females in Leitrim. The population comprised of 16,064 males and 15,980 females last year.

The average age of Leitrim’s population was 39.8 years, compared to 38.4 years in April 2011, showcasing again that we are an ageing population.

The number of males aged 65 and over nationally increased by 22% to 296,837, while the number of females aged 65 and over increased by 16.7% to 340,730 nationally.

Leitrim had the highest dependency ratio of any county

at 62.6%. Dependents are defined for statistical purposes as people outside the normal working age of 15-64.

Numbers for divorced/ separated people continues to increase. 1,523 people were divorced/ separated in Leitrim, a rate of 4.8% higher compared to the national rate of 4.7%.

12,300 people in Leitrim stated that they could speak Irish, compared to 12,644 in April 2011.

Within this figure, 323 spoke Irish daily outside the education system, while 768 spoke Irish weekly outside the education system. Nationally, 1,761,420 people stated that they were able to speak Irish.

The 2016 results show that 612,018 Irish residents spoke a foreign language at home (up 19% from 514,068 in 2011).

Polish was by far the most common language, followed by French, Romanian and Lithuanian.

Leitrim has the lowest number of Irish Travellers residing in any county. 203 Irish Travellers resided in County Leitrim in April 2016, a decline of 23.1% since 2011. Irish Traveller numbers did increase in most counties.

The biggest percentage increases were recorded in Longford where Traveller numbers rose by 40.8% and Roscommon where numbers increased by 30.3 %. Longford had the highest absolute increase in Traveller

numbers of any county, increasing by 303.

Leitrim has the lowest percentage (58%) of households with broadband internet.

7,192 dwellings in Leitrim had broadband access in April 2016, an increase of 14.2% since April 2011.

1,482 dwellings had non-broadband internet access, an increase of 20.4%, while the number of dwellings with no internet access fell by 22.5% to 3,402.

Nationally, 312,982 dwellings (18.4%) had no internet connection, down from more than 1 in 4 (25.8%) in 2011.

Broadband use in private households increased to 70.7% (from 63.8% in 2011) and 148,125 more households had a broadband connection.

While Ireland remains a predominantly Catholic country, the percentage of the population who identified as Catholic on the census has fallen sharply from 84.2% in 2011 to 78.3% in 2016.

The figures released last week make up the summary of Part 1 of Census 2016, more details and statistics for Leitrim and local areas will be released throughout the year.