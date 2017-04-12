Spacious family living in Leitrim

Offering spacious family living in the picturesque surrounds of Fenagh, Idir Dha Locha boasts elevated views of the surrounding countryside.

This 6 bedroom property (270 sqm) comes to the market in showroom condition throughout and is sited on approximately 1.2 acres of mature landscaped gardens.

As its Irish name, "Idir Dha Locha" states the residence overlooks two popular fishing lakes and is located just 1km from Fenagh village and 5km from nearest town of Ballinamore.

This home really is based in a fisherman's paradise. It is currently used as a family home but it is also suited for conversion to a B&B (subject to necessary consents).

The spacious accommodation comprises; hallway, dining room, sitting room, living room, study, kitchen, utility, family bathroom and 6 bedrooms (three of which are en-suite). Some of the many additional features include a balcony area on the first floor level over looking the nearby lake, walk-in wardrobes in a number of the bedrooms and a fully modernised kitchen boasting integrated appliances.

As an added bonus, those seeking to purchase this property also have the option to purchase it furnished.

Viewing of this amazing property is strictly by appointment only with the sole selling agent.

To book a viewing contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Ballinamore on ph: 071 964 5555 or email: info@ghproperty.com

The AMV on this property is €249,000.