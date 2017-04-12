Over €180,000 for North Leitrim Glens Company

The International Fund for Ireland, in it's latest announcement of funding have committed a further €3m to 22 projects, one of which is based in Leitrim.

€181,628 / £150,751 will go to the North Leitrim Glens Development Company for a two-year cross-border and cross-community training and capacity building project.

It will operate within North Leitrim and Fermanagh taking in, Letterbreen, Manorhamilton, Florencecourt and Enniskillen.

Pictured above at the International Fund for Ireland Board Meeting in County Donegal are Board Members: Billy Gamble, Paddy Harte, Dr Adrian Johnston (Chairman of the Fund), Dorothy Clarke, Allen McAdam, Siobhan Fitzpatrick and Hilary Singleton.