Leitrim ladies asked to run an extra mile for North West Hospice

North West Hospice is calling on Leitrim ladies to unite and run that extra mile for their hospice in this year’s VHI Women’s Mini-Marathon in Dublin.

This year's event will take place on Bank Holiday Monday the 5th at 2pm. The VHI Women's Mini Marathon is the biggest all-women's event of its kind in the world and the biggest single day charity event in the country. It provides a platform for women of all ages and fitness levels to walk, jog or run 10k and raise money for charity at the same time.

Speaking about the Mini-Marathon, Bernadette McGarvey of North West Hospice said “We are calling on all women in Leitrim to unite and join our Mini-Marathon army and help raise essential funds for our specialist palliative care services. There is an amazing carnival atmosphere on the day of the Mini-Marathon with bands and dancers lining the race route. It truly is an experience like no other. We will be organising bus transport from Sligo and Leitrim to Dublin on the day so people can avail of this if they wish. Why not round up your mothers, daughters, friends and work colleagues and let’s all run that extra mile together for our hospice in June. “

If you would like to get involved please email info@northwesthospice.ie, call (071) 9170523 or post to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

North West Hospice is a registered charity that provides specialist care with compassion to those living with life-limiting illness in Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal and West Cavan.

Further details are available from www.northwesthospice.ie