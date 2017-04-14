Leitrim hill walking festival this weekend

Large numbers of visiting and local participants are expected to be involved in the twenty-third annual North Leitrim Glens Easter Hillwalking Festival takes place on this Saturday, April 15 and on this Sunday. April 16.

Saturday's main walking action will involve a climb of Benbulben while on Sunday the main walk will see the Festival participants take up the challenge of ascending Truskmore. The walks will begin and end at the Glencar Tea Shed beside the iconic Glencar Waterfall.

Registration for the North Leitrim Glens Hillwalking Festival each day (Saturday and Sunday) at the Glencar Tea Shed is a follows – long walks 9am to 9.45am with the walk departing at 10am; short walks 10am to 10.45am with the walk departing at 11am and for the Sunday Ramble 10.45am to 11am with the ramble departing at 11am.

The registration fees for the North Leitrim Glens Hillwalking Festival walks are as follows – long or short for one day only per participant is €15 and for both days per participant is €25; for the Sunday Ramble the fee is €10 per participant.

As has been the case for many years now, the North Leitrim Glens Easter Hillwalking Festival is being organised and promoted by the local Holey Soles Hill Walking Club. The Festival is being supported by Leitrim County Council, Leitrim Tourism, Call of the Wild and Trail Blazers.

In conjunction with the Hillwalking Festival, travel writer and documentary maker Manachán Magan will give a talk on his adventures in the Glens Centre Manorhamilton on Saturday night at 8pm.

This talk is open to the public and there is a €5 charge for each person attending Manachán Magan talk. A North Leitrim Glens Easter Hillwalking Festival meal, costing €15 per head, will be served in the Glens Centre Saturday evening.