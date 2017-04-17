Thinking of having a BBQ today?

So the weather is nice-ish and we have one more day till we return to the drudgery of work. The answer? Light up the BBQ and enjoy the break while you can.

Here is some mouthwatering inspiration courtesy of Lidl's chef, Paul Flynn.

Ingredients:

4 Inisvale Beef Quarterpounders

4 Connell Bakery Premium White Rolls

2 tbsps Morning Fresh Sour Cream

A handful of washed Spinach

4 Manor Vale Cheddar Cheese Slices

For the Marmalade:

4 Red Onions peeled and thinly sliced

2 cloves of Garlic, chopped

100g Fairglobe Fairtrade Brown Sugar

2 tbsps Red Wine

2 tbsps Red Wine Vinegar

1 large knob Dairy Manor 10% Irish Creamery Butter

ChanteSel Salt and Kania pepper



Method:

1. Cook the onions and garlic slowly in the butter for 10 minutes.

2. Add the rest of the ingredients and cook slowly for a further 15 minutes until it is thick and syrupy. (This will keep in the fridge for up to 2 weeks)

3. Grill the burgers for 10-12 minutes.

4. Lightly toast the buns.

5. Place the burgers on the buns, top with the cheese, onion marmalade and sour cream, and a few leaves of spinach.