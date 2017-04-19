More parking spaces needed at Leitrim train station

Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District has again requested on larnród Eireann to carry out some much needed improvement works at Dromod Station.

Cllr Sean McGowan said additional car parking spaces need to be provided at the station. “It is extremely difficult for customers of larnród Eireann to park their cars at the Station after the 8 o'clock train in the morning as the car park is already full to capacity and people are forced to park at the entrance to and along the road leading to the station,” he said.

Cllr McGowan said this is happening regularly but there is adequate room at the station to extend parking. He said he has spoken to management about it and they didn't dismiss the it. His motion was supported by Cllrs Sinead Guckian and Des Guckian who said extra parking was badly needed.