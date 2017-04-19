Three Leitrim arts groups receive funding
Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District has received three applications which met the criteria for funding under the Arts Festivals Support Scheme 2017.
A total a allocation of €7,800 has been approved for Carrick-on-Shannon Water Music Festival (€5,700); Green Door (countywide event) (€1,600); and Sessions on the Shannon (€500).
The Arts Festivals Support Scheme is co-funded by the Arts Council and among its strategic objectives is to bring awareness and to support and assist artists and enable arts festivals to achieve their potential.
