Ireland in the 1960s vs today

Ever heard people bemoaning the cost of living, the quality of services and the general happiness of the nation? Heard tales of how things were so much better, so much simpler in the 1950s and 60s - or generally any time other than today?

Well the Central Statistics Office has come up with an infographic comparing the cost of living, occupations and education for the 1960s with the 2010s.....and it makes for some seriously addictive reading.

Only 124 male nurses; 25c for a quart of milk; just 1 female engineer in the whole country...the 1960s wasn't as great as people think.