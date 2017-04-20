Vandalism
Manor Rangers seek public's assistance following further vandalism
Manor Rangers are seeking the assistance of member's of the public following vandalism that have left the dugouts unusable.
The incident was highlighted on the club's Facebook page yesterday and follows on from further acts of vandalism which saw a defibrillator damaged in March.
Anyone who may have any information in relation to the damage caused is asked to contact Manorhamilton Garda station or any member of the Manor Rangers committee.
