Slight decrease in Leitrim housing stock

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) today published the first thematic report from Census 2016, Profile 1 Housing

in Ireland which shows that Leitrim’s housing stock fell to 18,051 from 18,128 in April 2011, a slight decrease of 0.4%.

Housing increase slowdown

Leitrim had 12,404 permanent occupied dwellings in April 2016, compared with 12,228 in April 2011. The rate of increase was 1.4%, which was considerably slower than the 2006-2011 rate of 16%. At a State level, there were 1,697,665 permanent housing units occupied at the time of the census, an increase of 2.9% (48,257) since April 2011.

Fewer vacant dwellings

The number of vacant dwellings in Leitrim has fallen to 5,226 - down from 5,526 in 2011. Of this, the number of holiday homes counted was 1,637. The vacancy rate has dropped from 30.5% to 29%. Nationally, there was a 15% drop in the number of all vacant dwellings (including holiday homes) from 289,451 in 2011 to 245,460 in April 2016.

More people renting

In Leitrim, 3,051 households were in rental accommodation in 2016, compared with 3,036 in 2011. The average rent paid to private landlords was €98.88, an increase on the 2011 figure which was €97.03. For the country overall, 22,323 more households were renting their accommodation compared to 2011, bringing the total renting to 497,111. Since 2011 the national average weekly rent paid to private landlords grew to €199.92.

Fewer younger home owners

Home ownership overtakes renting in Leitrim at the age of 33. Nationally, by the age of 35, more people own their own home than rent, compared with age 32 in 2011. Given that this age was 26 in 1991, this long term trend. The home ownership rate for Leitrim was 73%, compared with 73.7% in 2011.