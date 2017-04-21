Leitrim deaths - April 21, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

John Richard Levingstone, Dereskit, Killeshandra, Co Cavan



Levingstone - John Richard, Dereskit, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan. Who died on Thursday, April 20th, 2017 (peacefully) in Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. John will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Joyce, daughters Audrey, Jennifer, Yvonne, Ann and Margaret, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Service in Killeshandra Parish Church on Saturday afternoon at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Killeshandra Parish Fund c/o Clive Magee Funeral Director or any family member. House private please.

Mary Dillon (née McLoughlin), Mount Merrion, Co Dublin / Cootehall, Co Roscommon

Dillon (née McLoughlin), Mary (Mount Merrion, Co. Dublin and late of Coothall, Co. Roscommon) April 18, 2017 (peacefully) at home. Beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Sinead, Aileen, Joseph, Oonagh and John and mother-in-law to Peter, Joseph, Rebecca and the late Tom. Deeply missed by her children, sisters Una and Sr. Barbara, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandsons Cillian and Paul, his wife Manasa and great-granddaughter Roshni, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Monday next to the Church of St. Thérèse, Mount Merrion arriving at 9.50am for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.

Annamarie Flynn (née McGirl), Clonrollagh, Co Longford / Co Leitrim

Formerly of Drumgorman, Leitrim. Peacefully, at the Mater Private Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Pat and Evelyn. Beloved wife of J.J (formerly of Aughnasheelin, Leitrim), dear mother to Eadaoin and Seán. Annamarie will be sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Patricia (McGirl, Longford), Kathleen (Gillespie, Dungloe) and Eileen (McGirl, Leitrim), mother-in-law Aileen, nieces Sarah Higgins and Ailbhe O’Brien, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, her extended family, relatives and friends. Removal today, Friday to arrive at St. Mel’s Cathedral for 6.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday at 10.30am. Interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Family home private, please.

Patricia (Pattie) Farrelly (née Prior), 'Maryville', Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Pre-deceased by her husband Dr. Edward. She will be sadly missed by her family Geraldine, Mary and Eamon, her grandchildren Ciara, Ria, Michael, Nicola, Aisling, Killian and Lauren, sons-in-law Ross and Michael, daughter-in-law Hilary, sister-in-law Doreen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass today Friday at 12 noon in St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore followed by burial in Oughteragh cemetery, Ballinamore.

William John Maguire, Sugarloaf, Belturbet, Co Cavan

Maguire - William John, Sugarloaf, Belturbet, Co. Cavan who died on Tuesday, 11th April 2017, in the loving care of the staff at Cavan General Hospital. Sadly missed by his wife Minnie, sons Harry and David, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Faith, brothers Winston and Noel, sister-in-law Diana, daughter-in-law Pam, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends. Funeral Service in Belturbet Parish Church today, Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Belturbet Parish Church Repair Fund c/o Clive Magee Funeral Director. House strictly private please.

May the all rest in peace.