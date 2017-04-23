Leitrim's own Shed Distillery makes list of Top 100 startups

Proving you can never get too much of a good thing - especially when it is yet another accolade! - The Shed Distillery of PJ Rigney, home of award winning Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, has been named in the 100 Hot Startups in the Sunday Independent.

The business is housed in the Food Hub, Drumshanbo and planning permission was recently granted for the development of a visitor centre at the site.

Well done to all involved in this fantastic enterprise!