Volunteers needed in four Leitrim towns

Special Olympics Ireland are issuing a call for their annual Collection Day in County Leitrim on Friday, May 5, with the goal of recruiting 150 volunteers to help shake some buckets on the day and inspiring the wider community to give what they can.

They have 4 locations in which they need to fill which are Ballinamore, Drumshanbo, Kinlough and Manorhamilton.

People looking to volunteer contact breffini.gorman@ specialolympics.ie

Anyone who is unable to volunteer is asked to give what they can on the day or make a donation online.