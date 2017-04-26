St John’s Hospital conditions were “shameful”

Martin Kenny, Sinn Féin TD for Sligo, Leitrim, West Cavan and South Donegal today criticised the conditions found by the Mental Health Commission at St John’s Hospital in Sligo.

When unannounced inspections took place late last year, there were 20 residents there and the Commission found 13 problems in the rehabilitation and recovery mental health unit.

Deputy Kenny said: “This unit was purpose-built 25 years ago and I have no doubt that the state it is in now is due to lack of maintenance and care staff in the intervening period.

“In this day and age, chipped tiles and peeling paint, broken showers and what was referred to in the report as ‘malodourous smell in two bedrooms on an ongoing basis’, is just not good enough for our most vulnerable citizens.

“Added to significant maintenance issues, seven of which were given ‘high risk’ status, this is shameful.

“This unit is now in transition and soon will become an approved centre for the care of long-term mentally ill patients. This is an opportunity to provide proper staffing levels and complete an overhaul on the premises to make it fit for purpose.

“This kind of neglect of our most dependent citizens cannot continue. They and their families deserve better and I will continue to demand better for them,” Deputy Kenny said.