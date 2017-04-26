Record numbers at Leitrim walking festival

Glencar TeaSHED did well not to run out of sconces on Easter Saturday morning for the almost 200 walkers who turned up to climb Benbulben. The North Leitrim Glens Hill Walking Festival, saw the biggest numbers ever at their annual festival.

Nóirín Clancy, of the Holey Soles Hill Walking Club who organises the event, said ‘Benbulben was a big attraction, many having it on their ‘bucket list’. We were delighted to provide the opportunity for people to climb the iconic mountain. They came from far and near, many locals as well as members of walking clubs from counties Tyrone, Down, Antrim, Roscommon and Dublin’.

Truskmore, Leitrim’s highest mountain, was the main peak walkers climbed on Easter Sunday which started from Eagle’s Rock in Glenade.

An important aspect of the festival is catering for walkers at all levels so a ramble was part of the programme on Easter Sunday. Leitrim Landscapes Guided Walks took over 30 people to the Dooneens over Glencar Lake.

Leader, Paul Keogh, said "Whereas the ramble was a little more challenging than usual, regular breaks including a stop for a wonderful rendition of the Stolen Child by Seamus Dunbar coupled with the incredible views en route made it all worthwhile".

For the first time this year the Holey Soles collaborated with Susan McKay , The Glens Centre, to organise a talk by well know travel writer, Manchán Magan. This was a great success with over 80 people turning up to hear Manchán tell stories of his adventures as well as take questions on sustainable living and climate change.

The Holey Soles Hill Walking Club is grateful for the support received from Leitrim Tourism, Trailblazers and Call of the Wild to help towards costs of running the festival.