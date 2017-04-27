Disgraceful dumping at Tarmon Bring Bank

This photo was sent in of a large amount of dumping at the Bring Bank in Tarmon. The picturesque area is near Lough Allen and the Bring Bank is along the roadside of the R280 opposite Tarmon Church.

In recent times, some disgusting individuals have decided to dispose of their household refuse in this area, seemingly in the belief that their refuse is someone else's responsibility.

Leitrim County Council are appealing for householders to dispose of their refuse properly and want the public's help to stamp out incidents such as the one Tarmon.

If you have any information about illegal dumping in the county, contact the Council's Environmental Hotline on 1890 205 205.