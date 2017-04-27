Leitrim organisations share in €502,378 grant

Intel yesterday, Tuesday, April 25th, celebrated the success of its 2016 Matching Grant initiative, rewarding 124 community organisations and schools from across Ireland with €502,378.

Two organisations from the Leitrim area were part of the 2016 Matching Grant Scheme and thus will receive funding in the amount of €3,300. These organisations are;

Annaduff Community Childcare Ltd

Leitrim Pool Association

The Intel Involved Matching Grant Programme encourages Intel employees to engage in outreach and volunteerism in their communities by supporting employees’ giving their time and talent to qualified non–profits organisations and schools. For every hour that is volunteered by an Intel employee at a school or qualified non–profit organisation, a donation or “match” of $10 for is paid from the Intel Foundation.

In 2016 Intel employees volunteered just over 54,000 hours that were eligible to be matched through this initiative resulting in a payout of €502,378 ($547,215) for 124 recipient organisations who are spread across 20 different counties in Ireland.

Employees were recognised for these efforts at a special event held at the Intel campus in Leixlip which was attended by Mayor of Kildare Ivan Keatley along with representatives from each of the recipient organisations.

The 124 organisations which were part of the Matching Grant initiative included charities such as Irish Dogs for the Disabled, the Parkinson’s Association of Ireland and the Society of the Vincent De Paul, a variety of sporting clubs ranging from GAA to cycling, and various other organisations such as animal sanctuaries, scouting groups and schools. Click Here to see a full list of the organisations.

The unique nature of this programme is that it empowers employees to make a difference not only through their hours but also to reward their organisations with matched funding from the Intel Foundation.

This is the ninth year that Intel has implemented the current grant scheme and in that time more than €3.65 million has been donated to charities, schools, sports clubs, social initiatives and community schemes across Ireland. The total number of hours volunteered by employees during this times is the equivalent of having 25 people working full time in the community for the full nine years.