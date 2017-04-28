Use common sense this May Bank Holiday weekend

Gardaí are appealing for people to use common sense when on the roads or enjoying a night out this May Bank Holiday weekend.

Leitrim District Superintendent, Kevin English is reminding people to leave their car at home if they are planning a night out over the Bank Holiday.

“If you are out celebrating then please make arrangements for someone to drive or collect you,” he told our reporter, adding that there would be “zero tolerance” for those drink driving.

With large volumes of traffic expected on our roads gardaí are advising people to allow extra time for their journey, especially if you are travelling on Friday evening or on Bank Holiday Monday.

Remember, if you are travelling long distances ensure that you take regular breaks. If you are affected by tiredness stop your car, get a coffee and take 15 minutes for a nap before hitting the road again.

Gardaí are also asking that people be respectful of themselves and others if out enjoying a few drinks and take a common sense approach to alcohol consumption.

As with previous years, gardaí nationally will be promoting road safety over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Remember to slow down as speed checks will be ongoing and always ensure that you and your passengers wear seatbelts at all time in the car.

Stay safe this May Bank Holiday.