Viewing bay sought overlooking Lough Allen

Cllr Brendan Barry has received the full support of Ballinamore area councillors in his request for a viewing bay over Lough Allen.

The Sinn Féin Councillor has asked Leitrim County Council to provide a viewing bay and information board on the Dowra road. Cllr Barry said an information board could encourage those stopping to visit other local attractions. The council were informed that there is an excellent space which would just need a small bit of work for a beautiful vista of Lough Allen and the mountains along the R207 on the Drumshanbo side of Cormongan.

“With very scenic views of Lough Allen, this could become a very memorable location for visitors and motorists who visit our county,” Cllr Barry stated.