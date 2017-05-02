Calling female entrepreneurs in Leitrim

Enterprise Ireland’s €750,000 Competitive Start Fund (CSF) for Female Entrepreneurs will open for applications on Wednesday 3 May. Up to €50,000 in equity funding is available to a maximum of 15 successful female applicants with early stage start-up companies. Last year, one in three companies who received CSF investment from Enterprise Ireland were female-led.

As well as securing up to €50k in funding, 10 of the successful applicants will also have the opportunity to participate in Dublin BIC’s INNOVATE accelerator programme. Delivered over a 12-week period in the Guinness Enterprise Centre, the interactive INNOVATE programme will increase the capabilities of the participants and move them to investor-ready within a short period.

The purpose of this CSF is to accelerate the growth of female-led start-up companies that have the potential to employ more than 10 people and achieve €1 million in export sales within three years. The fund is designed to enable those companies reach key commercial and technical milestones, which will ensure delivery of their product or service to an international audience.

Full details on the Competitive Start Fund for Female Entrepreneurs, including the application form and eligibility criteria, can be accessed on the Enterprise Ireland website www.enterprise-ireland.com/ FemaleCSF

The Competitive Start Fund for Female Entrepreneurs will close for submissions at 3pm on Wednesday 17 May.