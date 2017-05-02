Darkness Into Light in Carrick-on-Shannon

Pieta House’s flagship awareness 5K walk/run will take place in 150 locations across the world on May 6 at 4.15am.

Last year €37,835 was raised for Pieta House West, which is based in Tuam. This consisted of donations, registration fees and sponsorship.

Treasurer of the local committee, Jim Glancy expects that it will have raised in excess of €100,000 when the figures are totted up after Saturday morning’s event.

At the regional launch held in Boyle in early April, Chairman of Pieta House, Sean O’Connor stated that it cost €1,000 for someone to go through Pieta House.

He revealed that between €600,000 and €1 million is raised across the north-west, which assists people in our region. Pieta is exploring the possibility of opening services in the Sligo/Leitrim region in the future.



The Magnet has come on board again this year, acting as a collection point for T-shirts and also offering people the opportunity to register offline.

We would appreciate if people registered on line @ dil.pieta.ie

We have offline registration taking place on: Wednesday, May 3 – Bóthar Rua, Elphin (7-9pm); Thursday, May 4 - SuperValu, Carrick-on-Shannon (11am-7pm); Friday, May 5 - SuperValu, Carrick-on-Shannon (11am-2pm); Saturday, May 6 - The Sport’s Complex (3am – 4am).

Please note T-shirts can be collected in The Magnet, Carrick-on-Shannon (10am-6pm) daily. Anybody who would like to volunteer can contact Cora on 0868042332 or Bernadette on 0868115271.

At the recent regional launch in Boyle, Cora Nevin, Chairperson of the Carrick DIL, stressed the importance of encouraging resilience and good mental health at all stages of life. The statistics show that 1 in 4 will experience mental health issues in their lives.

“The reason why we are here and volunteering is that if our actions to raise money and support Pieta House, could save one person, then this is all worth it,” Cora stated.



Looking forward to seeing you on May 6 at 4.15am.

The route

DIL Carrick-on-Shannon takes in a flat lit up route for the first 2.5K, heading out the Castlecara Road while the second half gives us an uphill walk via Summerhill, continuing around by Kelly’s Foodstore and returning via the Tesco roundabout. Start and finish at Sports Complex beside Aura.

The event begins in the darkness at 4.15am and concludes as dawn is breaking – hence Darkness Into Light name. People can choose to run or walk. There will be light refreshments available on completion of the event, kindly sponsored by SuperValu and Glancy’s Bar.