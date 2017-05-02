Car registrations down 6.6% in Leitrim

Official statistics released today by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show that new car registrations for the month of April were down -24% (7,865) compared to (10,381) April 2016, while new cars registrations year to date are down -10% (83,831) on the same period last year (93,205).

In Co. Leitrim, car sales to date stands at 382, down 6.6% from 409 by the same time in 2016.

Roscommon shows a drop from 958 to 848 (-11.48%)

Longford has seen a drop of 8.81% from 477 to 435

Donegal drops 18.02% from 2,325 to 1906

And Cavan fell from 3.89% to 1,012 from 1,053.

Nationally, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) show a -25% (1,716) decrease on April 2016 (2,302) and year to date are down -13% (13,653).

While Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HGV) are also showing a decline of -25% for the month of April (235) compared to the same month last year (313) and are down -8% (1,266) year to date.