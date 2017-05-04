Showbands Exhibition re-opens this Saturday

The famous Rainbow Ballroom of Romance, Glenfarne, will reopen its Showband Exhibition on this coming Saturday, May 6.

The exhibition will be open every day from 12.00pm to 4.00pm.

Come visit the newly extended display of the Big Bands from that time and see all the memorabilia from the golden age of Showbands in Ireland.

Watch a DVD which includes nostalgic footage from the era.

See the famous dance floor and enjoy a cuppa, all for just €5!