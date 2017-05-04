Spate of burglaries in Carrick-on-Shannon

Gardai in Carrick-on-Shannon are warning people to ensure that they do not leave any cash or jewellery unsecured in their properties after five burglaries were reported last week in the county town. Three of the burglaries occurred on Sunday, April 30 last.

In the first, a home was broken into in the Summerhill area of the town. On the same date an apartment in Park Lane was targeted by thieves. Finally, thieves broke into St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon and stole money from the memorial candles box.

On Bank Holiday Monday, May 1, a further burglary was reported in the Hope Foundation charity shop in the Market Yard, Carrick-on-Shannon. It is not yet known what was taken in this incident.

A burglary also occurred in a dentist's office on the Dublin Road some time between Friday, April 28 last and yesterday, Tuesday, May 2. A small amount of cash was taken in this incident.

Leitrim District Superintendent Kevin English is urging people to ensure that all valuables and cash are kept secured in premises.

He told the Leitrim Observer that thieves are targeting these items as they are easy to dispose of. The best advice if you own valuables such as jewellery is to consider locking it in a safe or, if possible, have valuables stored in a safe deposit box at a bank.

Gardai are also warning people to bank all cash and never leave large sums of money in your home.