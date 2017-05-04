40 bags of rubbish dumped near Keadue

There has been yet another incident of illegal dumping reported in recent days, this time just outside of award-winning village of Keadue in north Co Roscommon.

The local Tidy Towns group reported that upwards of 40 animal feed bags filled with rubbish were dumped at forestry land on the Boyle Road approximately a mile from the village.

The bags were discovered as part of a Spring Clean of the area by hard-working local volunteers.

Other items found illegally dumped during the clean up included a sofa, electrical goods - which can be recycled for free, household rubbish as well as plastic bottles and cans.

Paraic Noone from Keadue Tidy Towns told the Leitrim Observer that many of the animal feed bags were filled with rolled up silage wrap. He said all of that farm waste could be recycled.

The group have usually to deal with roadside litter discarded from vehicles but this dumping is a worrying departure from that.

The local Tidy Towns group collected up all the rubbish and Roscommon County Council disposed of it. Mr Noone described the dumping as “terrible” but said it won't deter the group from their civic work.