Seeking designated status for 'boxty'

Independent MEP Marian Harkin has instigated the procedure necessary to seek designated status for the potato based food product boxty.

Boxty is synonymous with Co Leitrim, the border counties, Mayo and North Longford, and following a meeting of boxty producers organised by the Independent MEP, a case to be made to the European Commission is currently being developed.

Marian Harkin held discussions on the matter with boxty restaurant owner Padraic Gallagher, a native of Mohill, who has written about the history of the iconic potato product.

Padraic owns the popular Gallagher’s Boxty House restaurant in Temple Bar, Dublin.