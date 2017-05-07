New cookery school in Carrick-on-Shannon

An exciting new addition has just been added to St George's Terrace Restaurant, Carrick-on-Shannon. A brand new dedicated cookery school opened recently, the first of its kind in the entire area of Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Longford.

Speaking to the owners Siobhan Smyth and Dave Fitzgibbon, they say that “We are delighted to have this exciting new addition to our business in Carrick-on-Shannon. We have a very loyal customer base after just 18 months in business and we look forward to welcoming them and lots of new foodies to the area.

“Cooking has never been so fashionable. Cookery programmes dominate our screens and food bloggers abound on social media. Young couples and newly-weds, were brought up in a generation of working mothers, and many, even in rural areas, did not get the chance to learn the basic cooking skills at the kitchen table that so many of the kids of the 80s and 90s did.

“Combine this with the focus on good quality Irish food produce, the need for healthy eating and the increase in home entertaining and an entire cookery school industry is born.”

Dave Fitzgibbon, the chef owner behind this well renowned restaurant, tells us that “The cookery school is located in the site of the original kitchen of the old Victorian house. All classes will be given by myself.

“This is a cookery school where you will learn by cooking yourself not by demonstration. We want the classes to be fun yet informative the workstations are two large island units to allow for interaction between the participants to create a fun yet practical working space.

“Each class caters for a maximum of eight participants to maximize the learning experience. Classes will be of half day and full day duration and will initially take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturday mornings and some Sundays.”

The Cookery School will also host gourmet evenings, an interactive evening where a group of friends or colleagues will eat dishes from the restaurant tasting menu cooked in the school and then cook other restaurant style dishes themselves. This fun evening will be accompanied with wine pairing by Willie Tindal of Tindal Wine Merchants.

Joe Lowe of Leitrim Enterprise says, “We are delighted to welcome the establishment of the new St. George’s Terrace Cookery School in Carrick. A new exciting product that is currently not on offer in the town and region. David and Siobhan have added an exciting new dimension to the dining experience offered in the region with St. George’s Terrace restaurant.

“The Cookery School will no doubt build on their expertise and add greatly to the developing food culture within the County – attracting a local, regional and national customer base. This will be a fantastic addition to the tourism offering of the region and Leitrim as a food destination of national significance.”

Some of the classes include:

Kitchen Basics – Mastering the basics of cooking, knife skills, simple bread, soup, main course

Bread Making – A half day class that teaches participants to make five different styles of Bread from Wheaten Loaf to Buttery Brioche

No fuss fish – a half day class that takes the fear out of what to do with a whole fish, how to fillet it and cook it properly and some simple recipes with accompanying sauces that will encourage families to eat more fresh fish

Making the most of meat – a half day class that discovers economical but tasty cuts of meat that are often overlooked and how to prepare them. Cooking methods will include slow cooking, pot roasting and braising

Can't cook won’t cook – a full day class for men only. A fun day for men who would like to learn some professional skills to produce real dishes with no fuss

Perfect Dinner Party – a full day class for good cooks who would like to improve their skills and replicate restaurant quality dishes to wow their friends at their next dinner party

Leaving the nest – a half day course taking place during the summer months for teenagers heading off to college. Have some fun but learn four simple, tasty and cost effective dishes for those college evenings that could do with some home cooking

Kids classes – will take place on Saturday mornings and during mid term and summer breaks.

For further information on this exciting new project check out www.stgeorgesterrace.com

Facebook or contact Siobhan at 071 96 16546.