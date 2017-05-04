Progress being made battling fire but R287 remains closed

A further update this evening from Sligo County Council confirms progress is being made fighting the fire at Killerry Mountain on the Sligo/Leitrim border but motorists are advised that the R287 Dromahair to Sligo Road remains closed.

Members of public are also asked to avoid the board walk area of Slish Wood.

The update from Sligo County is as follows:

"Sligo Fire Service are making progress in fighting the forestry, gorse and brush fire near Ballintogher.

"Part of the Boardwalk at Slish Wood has been removed and members of the public are requested to away from the areas affected for their own safety – Slishwood/Killerry Mountain.

"The R287 (Dromahair Road) will remain closed until it is deemed safe to re-open."