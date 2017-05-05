Leitrim deaths - Friday, April 5, 2017

Recent deaths in the wider Leitrim area:

Gerry Roarty, Donabate, Co. Dublin / Bundoran, Co. Donegal



Gerry Roarty, Donabate, Co. Dublin and formerly of Bundoran, Co. Donegal on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, suddenly. Beloved husband and best friend of Mary, loving dad of Alana and Leah and much loved brother of Máire. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sister, mother-in-law Maeve, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing today Friday at his home from 5 o'clock til 8 o’clock. Removal on Saturday (May 6) afternoon to St. Patrick’s Church, Donabate for 1.30 o’clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Donabate.

John Gerard (Gerry) McManus, Donnybrook, Dublin / Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

John Gerard (Gerry) McManus, Donnybrook, Dublin and late of Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, (peacefully) after a short illness at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Beloved husband of Valerie and much loved father of Ronan, Brian, John and Elise he will be greatly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Melinda, Clare, and Patricia, son-in-law Paul, his adored grandchildren Tom, Lucy, Conor, Isobel, Cillian, Bastien, Leo, Toby, Anelisa and Patrick, his brother Joseph and sister Patricia (Hession), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Removal from his house today Friday (May 5) to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook arriving at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11am and afterwards to the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please. House private.

Amanda Armstrong, Ardnacrusha, Co Clare / Belturbet, Co Cavan

Amanda Armstrong, 4 Blackwater Demense (Kilbane side of Barry’s Cross), Ardnacrushna, Co. Clare, formerly of Drumaloor, Belturbet, Co. Cavan on May 2, 2017, peacefully at home. Beloved wife of Cian (McInerney). Dearly loved daughter of Carol. Beloved granddaughter of Sophia. Sadly missed by her cousin Ryan, uncle Patrick, mother-in-law Peggy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends. Removal from her home to St Mary’s Cathedral (Church of Ireland) Limerick today Friday for Service at 11am followed by removal to St Andrew’s Church, Drumaloor for Service on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in Annagh Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Limerick Animal Welfare or Milford Care Centre.

Teresa O'Brien (née McCartin), Stradone, Co. Cavan / Newtowngore, Co. Leitrim

Teresa O'Brien (née McCartin), Behey, Stradone, Co. Cavan and formerly Newtowngore, Co Leitrim, peacefully in Spain on Monday, May 1, 2017. Beloved wife of the late Tim and mother of Niall, Shane, Gareth, Edel and Laura. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Joe and Tommy, sister Mae, in-laws and family circle. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Kathleen Caslin (née Nelson), French Court and formerly of Bridge St., Strokestown, Co. Roscommon

At Roscommon University Hospital in her 97th year. Predeceased by her husband Martin and much loved mother of Marty, Mary (Sullivan), Helen (Butler) and Peter. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, daughter-in-law Phil, sons-in-law Martin and Michael, adored grandchildren, brother Malachy, sisters Annette and Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Mass today Friday, May 5 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.

