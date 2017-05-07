Win one of our fab Dice handbags

The Leitrim Observer is offering our readers a chance to win a Dice handbag.

Just when you thought your wardrobe might have reached maximum bag capacity, along comes these sassy little numbers courtesy of DICE accessories. Wear it by day scrunched in your non-iPhone wielding hand and after dark tucked neatly under your arm.

In bright colours to make your tan pop now, DICE bags make a welcome, colourful change from dark partywear.

Showcasing the new styles to covet this summer, DICE embellished clutch in a shell shape or its monochrome clutch will be your smartest handheld device. There is something for everyone, from smart day clutches to baroque textured gold. Its price that makes them special though -designer styling and shapes come at pocket money prices.

DICE handbags are available in leading retailers nationwide including Shaws Department Stores.

Simply answer the following question and send your answer to leitrimobservercomp@gmail.com with your name. address and phone number marking the subject line 'Dice competition'. Alternatively you can post your entry to Leitrim Observer, Hartley Business Park, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Question: Name one of the stores where the Dice handbag is available? Closing date is Wednesday, May 12.