Fancy milking cows in New Zealand for six months?

Macra na Feirme is pleased to announce that it is now accepting applications for the 2017 Stephen Cullinan Scholarship in association with the Irish Farmers Journal.

This prestigious scholarship is open to all young farmers in Ireland (North and South) who are interested in a full time career in dairy farming.

Successful applicants will travel to New Zealand to work on dairy farms for six months where they will gain invaluable experience and learn new skills.

Speaking about the scholarship Macra na Feirme President Sean Finan said, "The Stephen Cullinan Scholarship is a huge opportunity for our young farmers to experience and learn about different approaches to farming. Those who have previously been fortunate enough to partake in the scholarship have spoken about the life changing experience it has been and the positive impact it has had on their lives and careers. I would encourage all young farmers who are in a position to do so, to apply for this scholarship.’

Macra na Feirme is now accepting applications. To be eligible you must be aged over 18 and under 30 on January 1, 2017.

If you wish to receive an application form please email psmith@macra.ie or telephone 01 426900.

The closing date for applications is Monday, May 15, 2017.