Katherine Lynch urges Leitrim people to C’mon the Camino with her

Leitrim walking enthusiasts can make every step count for hospice care this September by walking the Camino de Santiago with actress Katherine Lynch in aid of the Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF).

The Mohill native, fresh from RTE’s Dancing with the Stars, will walk the scenic coasts of Portugal and northern Spain to support hospice care with IHF programmes such as Nurses for Night Care and Hospice Friendly Hospital Programme (HFH).

Speaking at the recent Camino launch, Katherine said, “Death and bereavement hits every town and village including my hometown of Mohill. I’ve seen how hospice care helps people live their last with dignity so I’m delighted to support the Irish Hospice Foundation by walking the Camino this September.

"Grief is a tough passage for those left behind. There is no right or wrong way through it. We live in a fast-paced environment and it’s important to find your own way. Walking your own path and the Camino will be a tonic for us all. Join me for some craic on the Camino!”

The IHF event takes place from September 24 to October 1 taking in beaches, rolling hills and gentle, flat paths with walking distances of approximately 20km daily. This section of the Camino is located in the region of Galicia – a region also known as the ‘Ireland of Spain’.

The IHF funds Nurses for Night Care which is a service for people dying with diseases other than cancer. This service provides nursing care, practical support and reassurance for the person and for their families in the last days in the comfort of their own home.

The Hospice Friendly Hospitals Programme is an initiative of the Irish Hospice Foundation which seeks to ensure that end-of-life, palliative and bereavement care are central to the everyday business of hospitals.

Flights, accommodation and full board are included and full details can be found at www.hospicefoundation.ie or by calling 01 6793188.