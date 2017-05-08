From Pittsburgh to Leitrim for the best 99 cone

With the good weather thoughts automatically turn to ice cream and the Leitrim Observer put out a call to see where you could find the Best 99 Cone in the County.

People were quick quick to tell us their favourites and pictured is Tristan Mc Bride from Pittsburgh, son of Joe, who said “My son says McGoldrick's shop in Dromahair is the best place in Leitrim for a 99 cone and he is looking forward to having one very soon from there again.”

Another strong contender for the title is Kennedys Topaz in Carrick-on-Shannon.