Taoiseach to take part in Sligo - Leitrim 60km Charity Cycle

'The Sligo - Leitrim 60 KM Charity Cycle Sportive' will take place on Saturday morning at 10.00 AM from IT Sligo in support of both the 'North West Hospice Sligo' and 'Cystic Fibrosis Ireland'.

An Taoiseach Enda Kenny will be the special guest and he will be participating in the event in order to help to raise awareness and money for both local charities.

Event organiser Blaine Gaffney has said that “it is hoped that a large crowd of cyclists will come out on the day in order to support the two local charities and also to simply enjoy the cycle around scenic Lough Gill with the leader of the country”.

He stated that “the Taoiseach was keen to support the two charities in question after recently seeing first-hand the service they provide in this region”.

Event co-ordinator and local businessman Eddie Carr, has advised anyone who might be interested on attending and supporting the event “that the registration for this cycle will take place from 8.30am in the main foyer of IT Sligo building and it will remain open until 9.45am. The cycle will then begin at 10.00am after the Taoiseach meets with local members of the two charities and with people participating”.

The 60 KM cycling route around Lough Gill, will take in Strandhill, Ransboro, Ballisodare, Ballygawley, Ballintogher, Dromahair and Sligo town with refreshments for all participants being served at Moran’s Bar in Ballintogher and IT Sligo.

The event’s organisers have advocated that this charity cycle is open for everyone to attend and that any support for these two local charities would be greatly appreciated by all involved. The suggested entrance fee is €20.00. The event can be seen and shared on Facebook.