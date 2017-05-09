Gardai make arrests in Leitrim after suspected car hijacking

Gardaí have arrested a man and woman as part of an investigation into an alleged car hijacking incident in Sligo, yesterday, Monday.

The car was taken at approximately 7.20pm during an incident at Wine Street car park. A male aged in his 70s had his car keys and car taken when he was approached and threatened by a male and female. The alarm was raised and the car was followed by Gardaí and intercepted in Carrick-on-Shannon a short time later.

The Leitrim Observer understands that the car was driven the wrong way up the one way system on Main Street in the town was then pursued up Summerhill and out towards Kiltoghert.

A man and woman (both 30 years of age) were arrested at the scene. They were taken to Ballymote Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for questioning.



They both appeared before a sitting of Ballina District Court earlier today where they were charged in connection with the incident.



The injured man was taken to Sligo General Hospital for treatment and was later discharged.



The investigation is ongoing and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station 071-9157000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

It should be noted that this was about the time that many were paying their respects at the home of the late Joe Flynn at St Mary's Close.