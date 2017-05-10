Video: Seamus O'Rourke's take on Championship Sunday's confirms the summer has arrived

Carrigallen's renowned actor and playwright Seamus O'Rourke has a unique way of capturing the mood of the public in relation to certain events and occasions and his latest offering, 'To Sometimes Wish' is sure to have audiences whether sport lovers or not equally captivated.

'To Sometimes Wish' is a funny and heartwarming tale that any youngster who ever picked up an O'Neill's football with the hope of representing their county will be able to relate to.

At the recent launch of The Leitrim Observer's YesterYears book, Seamus had the room captivated when he recited 'The Shop' while the 'Three Wise Men of Carrigallen' brought a festive smile to audiences around the world.