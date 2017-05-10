Stench in Mohill is unfair on locals

Fianna Fáil Cllr Sean McGowan has asked Leitrim County Council about what works are being undertaken on the drainage system along Upper Main Street Mohill to counteract the “terrible stench”.

Cllr McGowan said the smell is worse in the dry weather. He said the stench is unfair on the businesses and people of Mohill. “We need a resolution fast.”

Sinn Féin's Cllr Seadhna Logan supported the motion and said he knows of one business in the town that is threatening not to pay rates. Cllr Logan asked the council if any further pollution has been investigated.

Engineer Darragh O’Boyle said this is an issue for Irish Water and said there may be an environmental concern.

The council said, "The cause of this odour problem in Mohill is most likely caused by one or more wastewater connections being wrongly connected to the storm networks, giving rise to the release of odours through the street gullies, particularly during dry spells. We propose to commence dye-testing all toilet connections along Upper Main St. We hope to carry out this survey shortly. Subject to the results of this study we will then seek approval from Irish Water to carry out the required remedial works."