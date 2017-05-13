Seamus spends a day on the Leitrim garda patrol

Local man Seamus Browne spent a day patrolling the streets of Ballinamore with local Gardaí as part of a nationwide initiative to give people with disabilities an insight into the world of employment.

Job Shadow Day is a national project bringing people with disabilities and local employers together for one day to highlight the contribution people with disabilities can and do make in the workplace.

Seamus Browne, who uses RehabCare services in Ballinamore, decided to learn about law enforcement and the difficult job Gardaí face every day.

After spending a day shadowing Garda Jimmy Stenson, Seamus says that local Gardaí help the community in many ways.

“Garda Stenson showed me around the station and explained some of the work that they do in the station and what they face when they are out and about. It gave me a real insight into the work of Gardaí throughout the country,” said Seamus.

Although the Mohill local says he was intrigued by the daily work of Leitrim Gardaí, Seamus was most impressed by the fleet of vehicles used by Garda Stenson.

“I went out to have a look at the Garda cars and Garda Stenson showed me all the features they have and how it helps them to do their job. I learned how Gardaí use the siren and other features in an emergency situation. I even got to go for a spin to Aughnasheelin and Drumreilly and be part of the team.

“I met some of the other Gardaí on duty and I joined them for lunch in the canteen. I have to say they were a great bunch and made me feel very welcomed. It was a great opportunity to be a Garda for the day,” added Seamus.

Peigí Nic Dhonncha, Programme Supervisor with RehabCare Ballinamore, says that initiatives like Job Shadow Day highlights the value that people with disabilities can make in the world of employment.

Peigí added: “People with disabilities can and do make a positive contribution to workplaces across Ireland. It is great that employers recognises this. We need to encourage employers to open their doors to ability and inclusion.”