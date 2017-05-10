Padraic White to continue as Chairman of Leitrim Recreational Forum

In a joint statement just released to the Leitrim Observer from Leitrim County Council and Padraic White (recently resigned Chairperson of Leitrim Recreation Forum) it has been announced that Mr White will continue on as Chairman.

The statement outlines "Following a review of the Recreation Forum and the subsequent resignation of Mr White as Forum Chairperson ongoing discussions were held between the Council through its Chief Executive and Mr White. These discussions concluded satisfactorily last week with a mutually agreed level of engagement by the Council and the Forum.

"Following this agreement, Mr. White will continue in the role of Chairperson of Leitrim Recreation Forum for a further period of 18 months and the Forum and Working Groups are being reactivated.

"Both the Council and Mr White look forward to working proactively with the Forum in the 18 months ahead to continue to enhance the recreational opportunities in the County for residents and visitors alike."