Lidl granted planning permission in Carrick-on-Shannon

Planning permission has been granted by Roscommon County Council for the change of use of the existing Lidl store situated on the Boyle road, outside Carrick-on-Shannon.

Permission had been sought by Church Road Development Limited for the proposed development consists of the change of use of existing foodstore to a mixed use of car sales showroom and gym.

The development includes works to the facade of the building to create additional glazing, and entrances to the two proposed uses. The development will be serviced by a total of 137 parking spaces and will retain the use of the existing vehicular access, includes all associated site development works at The Lidl Store, Boyle Road, Drishoge, Cortober, carrick-on-Shannon.

A number of conditions have been attached to the granting of permission.