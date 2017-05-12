New senior appointment for IT Sligo

Institute of Technology, Sligo is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Michael Barrett as the new Head of School of Business and Social Sciences.

The Sligo town native succeeds Dr Perry Share who recently took up a new role as Project Manager of the Institute’s bid (along with its Connacht-Ulster strategic Alliance partners GMIT and Letterkenny IT) to gain designation as a Technological University.

Dr Barrett is a past student of the former Sligo RTC, having studied Electronics. He joined the staff of IT Sligo in 1999 and since then has held senior Head of Department roles in Information Systems (Accounting & Computing), and in Business. He has also worked on a range of key strategic projects for the Institute.

More recently, this included the development of Ireland’s first honours degree apprenticeship programme in a landmark collaboration with the Insurance Institute and the wider Insurance Industry. The new BA (Honours) in Insurance Practice had its first intake of new apprentices in September 2016.

“As a Sligo man with a deep connection to both the Institute and the region, it is a privilege to lead the School of Business & Social Sciences and its talented staff through the next stage of its development,” said Dr Barrett.

“I look forward to helping IT Sligo continue its path towards re-designation as a Technological University.”

Congratulating Michael on his appointment, Dr Brendan McCormack, President of IT Sligo said, “Michael has been a passionate advocate for IT Sligo over the years, and has taken the lead of a range of Institute-wide projects. His work ethic and drive to move IT Sligo forward have earned him the respect of both the student and staff body here. I know that he will continue to enhance that reputation in his new role.”

Dr Barrett’s appointment comes as IT Sligo continues with the refurbishment of its School of Business & Social Sciences building. The multi-million euro project, which is due for completion in September, will provide a transformed learning environment for the Institute’s Business and Social Sciences students.

Dr Barrett begins his new role at the end of May.