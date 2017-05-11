Avail of 2 for 1 for Leitrim attractions

Following the renowned success of previous years Connacht Gold 2 for 1 at Top Attractions is back and it’s better than ever. This year you can add surfing to your summer to-do-list with a number of new surf schools and water sports added to the list of attractions.

To avail of 2 for 1 vouchers to some of Ireland’s top attractions; from Westport House to Strandhill Surf School, milk drinkers can collect tokens from selected Connacht Gold milk to claim this great value offer.

By simply collecting 30 tokens, customers will receive a fantastic booklet of five vouchers that will entitle them to 2 for 1 entry into over 35 selected attractions across Ireland. For a great family day out or simply getting together with friends, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Join the experience by getting up close to the world’s biggest birds of prey at Eagles Flying in Ballymote, enjoy stand up paddling in Mullaghmore, be bowled over at Kids Kingdom in Carrick-on-Shannon or try the zipwire at Zipit Forest Adventures in Co. Roscommon.

Commenting on the offer, Niamh Jinks from Aurivo said “We are delighted to be able to bring back Connacht Gold 2 for 1 at Top Attractions again this year. This offer has proven hugely popular with our loyal customers in previous years, so we have reinvented it for 2017 with lots of new surfing and water sports attractions added to the list. With something for everyone this is an offer not to miss. By simply collecting the tokens from selected Connacht Gold milk, our customers in our region can avail of superb ticket deals in some of the country’s top attractions this year and next.”

This offer is available on 1lt Fresh, Low Fat and Skimmed Milk, 2lt Fresh, Low Fat, and Skimmed Milk and 3lt Fresh and Low Fat Milk while stocks last.

For more information and the full list of participating attractions, visit www.connachtgold.ie