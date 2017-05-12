Gluten-free event in Leitrim

The Coeliac Society of Ireland, in association with SuperValu, have announced the launch of their 2017 series of In-Store Gluten Free Events. There will be an event in Leitrim on 23 May, over 20 evenings are planned throughout the year, across the country.

All these events are free to attend and those who make it along can look forward to sampling a range of gluten-free products, expert advice on following a gluten free diet from the Coeliac Society, tips on understanding food labels plus an opportunity to speak with a Dietitian.

Coeliac disease is estimated to affect 1% of the Irish population (over 47,500 people). It is an auto-immune disease, which prevents those affected from digesting gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley and rye. The disease can manifest itself at any stage in a person’s lifetime, with symptoms including abdominal pain, recurring mouth-ulcers, weight-loss, vomiting and diarrhoea. The health implications of undiagnosed coeliac disease are far reaching can include; fertility issues, osteoporosis and anaemia. The only treatment is a gluten-free diet.

The Leitrim event takes place on Tuesday, May 23, from 7-9pm at Rooney’s SuperValu, Main St, Manorhamilton.