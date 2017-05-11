Leitrim schools awarded Green Flags today

A number of schools from Leitrim received a Green Flag from An Taisce Green-Schools at a ceremony in Claremorris today.

Now in its 20th year in Ireland, the Green-Schools programme will award 994 schools across Ireland this month during 18 ceremonies in eight locations.

Their work on the Litter & Waste theme of the programme has diverted 2,100 tonnes of waste from landfill and saved schools thousands of euro in waste charges.

75 schools at the awards successfully renewed their Green Flag under the themes of Energy, Water, Travel, Biodiversity and Global Citizenship.

Thanks to their work on the programme schools have also saved 6.8 million units of electricity and conserved enough water to keep the whole county of Longford going for one year! The financial savings made by schools through their environmental work are estimated to be in excess of €8 million.

The Green-Schools programme continues to grow at an impressive rate with over 3,700 schools now registered with the programme, representing over 94 per cent of all schools in Ireland. The programme is celebrating its 23rd anniversary internationally with students from 64 countries – 40,000 schools worldwide - now taking part in the programme.

Local schools who received the following awards:

Water: S.N. Pádraig Tarmon, Leitrim.

Travel: Carrigallen N.S., Four Masters N.S., S.N. Naomh Brighid, Kilnagross.

Biodiversity: Ballinamore Community School, Fatima N.S., Lough Allen Community College, St. Caillin's, Fenagh, St. Joseph's N.S., Leitrim.

Global Citizenship Litter & Waste and Global Citizenship Energy: St Joseph's National School, Leitrim, Drumeela National School, Scoil Mhic Diarmada, Leitrim and Scoil Mhuire, Leitrim.