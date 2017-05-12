Annual Seán MacDiarmada Commemoration weekend in Leitrim

The annual Seán MacDiarmada Commemoration weekend has been organised for this Saturday and Sunday, May 13 and 14, 2017.

The programme of events has been extended to include a commemorative boxing tournament which proved to be an outstanding success last year.

The boxing tournament is on Saturday night at 8pm in Kiltyclogher Community Centre and consists of bouts between a selection of members of Seán MacDiarmada Boxing Club, Manorhamilton and a selection of members representing Ulster clubs. This outstanding event attracted a full house in attendance last year, so early attendance is advised.

The main commemoration is on Sunday, May 12, 2017 with assembly at Straduffy Cross at 2.30pm for a march into Kiltyclogher accompanied by two marching bands.

On arrival in Kiltyclogher there will be the usual range of platform events with the main oration by recently elected Fermanagh/South Tyrone MLA Jemma Dolan and concluding address by Martin Kenny TD.